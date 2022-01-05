Sarah Stultz: Looking for unsung hero nominations

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Do you know someone who deserves recognition for the kindness or dedication they have?

For our annual Progress edition this year, we are looking for people who are classified as unsung heroes — people who make a difference in the lives of those around them, but who may not always get the recognition they deserve.

It could be a teacher who goes above and beyond for his or her class, an employee at a local restaurant who brings cheer to all she interacts with, a neighbor who shovels your driveway to be nice after a snowstorm or a nurse who puts your mind at ease while going in for medical treatment.

It could be an employee at a senior living facility who always brings a smile to those in their care, a coach who volunteers their time to teach area youth the ins and outs of a sport or a law enforcement officer who goes above and beyond the call of duty to perform their job.

These unsung heroes are literally all around us.

We ask that you let us know if you have someone you’d like to recognize for all they do for you or others in the community. Send us an email at news@albertleatribune.com with a short writeup of who you’d like to honor and why they should be recognized.

All submissions will be printed in the special edition.

In addition, we are also looking for nominations for our annual Citizen of the Year Award, with the winner slated to be revealed in the Progress edition.

This person should be someone who has made an impact on the larger community, particularly in the last year.

The Tribune’s Reader Advisory Board will review the Citizen of the Year nominations to select this year’s recipient, and then this person will be interviewed and photographed.

We would also like to recognize a youth-aged Citizen of the Year, likely someone in the high school age range, so we hope you will submit nominations for this category as well.

Nominations for this award can also be sent to news@albertleatribune.com.

I look forward to being inspired by your nominees.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune.