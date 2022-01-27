Sheriff’s Office releases name of person who died in Northwood house fire

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the name of the person who died early Wednesday in a house fire in Northwood.

The man was identified as Douglas Alan Braun, 54, of Northwood, according to a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the other occupant of the house, at 201 14th St. S., as well as a Sheriff’s Office deputy who were taken to MercyOne hospital in Mason City for smoke inhalation, were treated and released the same day of the fire.

Deputies responded to the fire at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday. The first deputy to arrive at the scene helped evacuate one resident before the house became fully engulfed in flames. A second deputy tried to evacuate the second resident but was unsuccessful due to the extent of the fire.

No foul play is suspected, and the case remains under investigation by the Northwood Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.