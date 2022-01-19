UPDS dancers raise funds for telethon
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Unlimited Possibilities Dance Studio raised $2,640 through businesses and individuals in a 72-hour period for the Eagles Cancer Telethon. Pictured in back, from left, are Jenna Klecker, Aza Lewis, Addison Dirkes, Gretta Larson, Hattie Nelson, Kailey Boettcher, Avery Benda and Sophia Brownlee (not pictured Hannah Estes). In front, from left, are Sloane Allen, Keira Schoenfeld, Addie Pfeifer and Layla Motl (not pictured Anela Grubish). Businesses helping match funds were MN Custom Remodelers, UPDS, Northbridge Auto Plaza, Nick Lewis-Thrivent Financial. Provided