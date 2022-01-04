William “Bill” Malepsy age 80, of Albert Lea, passed away on December 25 2021.

Bill was born on August 12, 1941 to Kazimer and Elsie Malepsy in Albert Lea, MN. He graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1959 and went on to barber school in St. Paul, MN.

William owned Bill and Marks Barber shop for over 60 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, going for rides, going out to big island, loved his customers and family. He was a grandpa who gave the best hugs and kisses and his granddaughters enjoyed going up to the barber shop and helping him sweep the floor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kazimer and Elsie Malepsy; son-in-law, Randy Holty; siblings, Virginia, Helen, Stan, Tom, Robert and Joe.

Bill is survived by the love of his life since 9th grade, Lorraine; children, Lori Holty, Tim Malepsy and Mark Malepsy; grandchildren, Jillian (Richard Brooks) Malepsy, Jaz (Nik) Hofbauer; great granddaughter, Kove Ruby; brother, Jim (Joann) Malepsy; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service 11 am, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am.