1 arrested for domestic assault, obstructing and other reports

Deputies arrested Michael Lynn Marsden, 57, for misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor obstructing at 9:01 p.m. Monday at 84895 265th St. in Hollandale.

Scam reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:22 a.m. Monday of a scam via text message at 521 S. Center Ave. in Glenville.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Felicity Hope Weber, 19, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 770th Avenue and 255th Street.

Gas thefts reported

Police cited Cole Ryan Keyeski, 26, for theft of gas after receiving a report of two alleged gas drive-offs at 8 a.m. Monday at 116 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report of a theft of gas at 12:28 p.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Bad check reported

Police received a report of a bad check at 3:27 p.m. Monday at 302 S. Broadway.

Hot Wheels stolen

Police received a report of 100 Hot Wheels cars that were stolen from a garage at 3:44 p.m. Monday at 613 Garfield Ave.