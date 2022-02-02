Snowmobile goes through ice on Fountain Lake and other reports

Published 6:47 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Authorities responded to a report of a snowmobile that had gone through the ice on Fountain Lake near the aerator. The initial report states nearby fishermen helped get the people on the snowmobile out of the water.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Tillie Babe Carson, 31, at 11:04 a.m. Monday on a local warrant at 521 Alice Ave.

Police arrested Zakary Joseph Crawford, 32, on a Faribault County warrant at 3:56 p.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St. after receiving a report of two people with dog bites at the emergency room.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 11:34 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Monday of a theft that had occurred Jan. 29 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Vehicle reported stolen

Police received a report of a vehicle that was stolen at 5:05 p.m. Monday at 2310 Main St.

House broken into

A burglary was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday at 22735 Bluegrass Road. 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday at 102 S. County Road 45 in Clarks Grove. 

