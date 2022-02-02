2 injured in crashes on icy interstates 35, 90
Published 5:14 am Friday, February 25, 2022
Two people were injured in separate crashes Thursday in Freeborn County on icy portions of Interstate 35 and Interstate 90.
In the first crash, which took place at 3:28 p.m., Dan Joseph Fischer of Saint Paul Park received non-life-threatening injuries after the 2004 Toyota 4 Runner he was driving collided with a 2012 Ford F350 driven by Dylan Lee Howell, 27, of Burrton, Kansas.
The vehicles were both southbound on I-35 when the vehicles made contact and went off the road at 3:28 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Howell was not injured.
The report stated both men were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.
In the second crash, Dale James Hayward, 27, of Bricelyn was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea by Mayo Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol report indicated the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit he was driving collided with a guard rail and left the roadway on I-90 near milemarker 158.
The crash occurred at 10:39 p.m.
The report stated Hayward was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.