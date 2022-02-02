2 pedestrians taken to hospital after hit by truck

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries Tuesday after they were reportedly struck by a pickup at the intersection of Broadway and Front Street.

According to police, Molly Johnson, 41, and Tracy Armell, 47, both of Albert Lea, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Police stated Derek Warrington, 53, of Albert Lea was driving a 2011 Ford F250 and trailer north on Broadway and was making a left turn onto Front Street when he reportedly did not see the women in the crosswalk, who were walking north on Broadway and crossing Front Street.

Police are still investigating.