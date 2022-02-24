PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota County Freeborn

District Court

Judicial District: Third

Court File Number:

24-CV-21-1641

Case Type: Name Change

In the Matter of the

Application of: Leah Nicole Martinez Lehmberg On Behalf of: Charlotte Haven Eggers For a Change

of Name to: Charlotte Haven Lehmberg

TO: Daniel Dean Eggers Name of parent to be notified Last known address 821 Jefferson Avenue, Albert Lea MN 56007

Notice of Hearing by

Publication (Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. § 259.10

An Application for Name Change has been filed by Leah Nicole Martinez Lehmberg for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Charlotte Haven Eggers to Charlotte Haven Lehmberg. A hearing on this Application will be held VIA ZOOM on March 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea MN 56007

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted.

Dated: January 26, 2022

Rebecca Mittag Court Administrator

By: Denise Westerlund

Deputy

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 12, 19 and 26, 2022

24-CV-21-1641