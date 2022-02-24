24-CV-21-1641
Published 7:11 am Sunday, February 13, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota County Freeborn
District Court
Judicial District: Third
Court File Number:
24-CV-21-1641
Case Type: Name Change
In the Matter of the
Application of: Leah Nicole Martinez Lehmberg On Behalf of: Charlotte Haven Eggers For a Change
of Name to: Charlotte Haven Lehmberg
TO: Daniel Dean Eggers Name of parent to be notified Last known address 821 Jefferson Avenue, Albert Lea MN 56007
Notice of Hearing by
Publication (Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. § 259.10
An Application for Name Change has been filed by Leah Nicole Martinez Lehmberg for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Charlotte Haven Eggers to Charlotte Haven Lehmberg. A hearing on this Application will be held VIA ZOOM on March 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea MN 56007
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted.
Dated: January 26, 2022
Rebecca Mittag Court Administrator
By: Denise Westerlund
Deputy
Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 12, 19 and 26, 2022
24-CV-21-1641