Published 6:06 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court Third District
Court File Number:
24-FA-22-180
Notice of Issuance
of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by
Publication
(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)
In the Matter of Koo Nu and on Behalf of Minor Children vs Kweh Nee
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:
Freeborn County District Court
411 South Broadway
Albert Lea MN 56007
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Dated: February 17, 2022
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Feb. 23, 2022
