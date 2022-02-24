PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court Third District

Court File Number:

24-FA-22-180

Notice of Issuance

of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by

Publication

(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)

In the Matter of Koo Nu and on Behalf of Minor Children vs Kweh Nee

To Respondent:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:

Freeborn County District Court

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

Dated: February 17, 2022

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 23, 2022

24-FA-22-180