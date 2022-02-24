PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Court File No. 24-PR-22-67

Estate of STEVEN ALLEN REESE, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 7, 2022, at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 21, 2019, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Andrew A. Reese, whose address is 3517 Hazelwood Lane SW, Rochester, MN, 55902 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. This hearing will be by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Count Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 01/28/2022

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Abby K. Leach

Leach Law, PLLC

1206 West Front Street, Unit 5

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0398442

Telephone: (507) 369-5953

FAX: (507) 473-4019

Email: abby@leachlawal

bertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 2 and 9, 2022

24-PR-22-67