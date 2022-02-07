50-JV-21-1433
Published 8:55 am Monday, February 7, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Judicial District: THIRD
Court File Number:
50-JV-21-1433
Case Type: Juvenile
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Amy Gomez, Parent
Italo Gomez, Parent
Austin Navarro Parent
Summons and Notice
Termination of Parental Rights Matter
NOTICE TO: Italo Gomez, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota, on March 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Jeffrey Kritzer
Judge of District Court
BY: Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and 12, 2022
50-JV-21-1433