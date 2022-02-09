A.L. wrestling dominates final home meet of regular season

The Albert Lea wrestling program wrapped up its regular season Monday with a meet against Mankato West and Austin in Alden-Conger’s gym.

The Tigers gave up just two of their 28 of the night, making quick work of the Scarlets 66-9 and shutting out the Packers 76-0.

Albert Lea’s Mike Olson, Logan Davis, Brody Ignaszewski and Aivin Wasmoen started off the Mankato West dual with four consecutive pinfalls. They were followed by three consecutive major decisions from Nick Korman, Carter Miller and Cameron Davis. Triton Cox got the falls rolling again at 152 pounds and was followed by Derrick McMillian, Blake Braun, Luke Moller and Kadin Indrelie also picking up pinfall wins.

Adam Semple was defeated by decision at 220 pounds and West won the 280 pound match by forfeit.

The Packers fielded just seven wrestlers to take on the Tigers. Korman won in a 5-1 decision, Miller, Cameron Davis, Cox and Moller won by pinfall, McMillian won a 11-3 major decision and Braun won a 10-5 decision.

Olson, Logan Davis, Ignaszewski, Wasmoen, Indrelie, Semple and Schwemmler all won by forfeit.

The Tigers are now 21-6 in dual action this season and 8-1 in the Big Nine. They will close out the regular season Thursday night with a triangular in Winona.