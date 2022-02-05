Across the Pastor’s Desk: Greatest challenge is ourselves

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

“If you dwell on your own feelings about things rather than dwelling on the faithfulness, the love and the mercy of God, then you’re likely to have a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Our feelings are very fleeting and ephemeral, aren’t they? We can’t depend on them for five minutes at a time. But dwelling on the love, faithfulness and mercy of God is always safe,” said Elisabeth Elliot.

Some of the greatest challenges we will face each year are not those involving other people or external influences, but rather ourselves. John Maxwell wrote, “when we are foolish, we want to conquer the world — when we are wise, we want to conquer ourselves.”

The life of the believer should not be governed by feelings. We walk by faith and not by what we see (the human senses). Our feelings are not always the most dependable. They can be like shifting sand beneath us. They do not always provide the most stable footing. Therefore, we can learn to submit our feelings/emotions to the word of God and the Holy Spirit. We do not have to purchase tickets to ride the emotional roller coasters of life. We can, with the help of God, godly mentors and daily discipleship train and discipline ourselves to live by the spirit and not by our own flesh. Will this take work? Oh, yes, it will. But, we’re not alone in this journey.

God is good. He provides for us his word. It is a lamp for our feet and a light for our path. Psalm 119:105. We do not have to venture down dark paths, because his word is the light that chases away the darkness. John 1:5. His word is forever settled (established) in heaven. Psalm 119:89. He upholds all things by the word of his power. Hebrews 1:3. His spirit indwells us as believers. The fruit of his spirit grows in our lives –– love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, faithfulness and self-control. Galatians 5. We don’t have to strive for these bountiful fruits. When we live according to the spirit, they simply grow and are clearly evident in us. Praise God for this!

My prayer for you today is that you will experience and fully enjoy the stability and strength (spiritual, emotional, physical and mental) that are developed in us as we set our focus on all of the goodnesses that God has lavishly provided for us.

I love you — I’m in your corner!

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church.