Administrator’s Corner: Substitute positions needed in Albert Lea district

Administrator’s Corner by Kathy Niebuhr

In the Albert Lea Area Schools we are always in need of substitute staff. Our highest need comes in the area of substitute teachers and paraeducators. But we also are in need of substitute custodians and substitute office support staff.

Substitute teachers

Substitute teachers must have a four-year bachelor’s degree, and it may be in any area. In the Albert Lea Area Schools, we currently pay $150 per day for a full day of substitute teaching. You can obtain a short-call substitute teacher license from the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB). A short-call substitute teaching license allows you to teach up to 15 consecutive days per teaching assignment. Most often our teaching assignments are one or two days in length. You choose your sub assignments through our online system, which we will train you how to use.

If you are a licensed teacher with a valid teaching license, you do not need an additional license. If you are a retired teacher who has let your license lapse, you may be eligible for a lifetime short-call substitute.

Once you have received a license to sub, we would ask you to apply on our website for a substitute teacher position. We have additional licensing information on our website.

Substitute paraeducators

Substitute paraeducators may apply on our website at alschools.org, then scroll down to the bottom and choose Careers, then Substitutes. Our paraeducator substitutes work from three to seven hours a day. These substitute paraeducators work with our students identified with special needs. You may work with a single student all day in a single classroom or with multiple students throughout the day in a building. These positions currently pay $12.50 per hour.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Heidi Skophammer at 379-4806 or email her at heidi.skophammer@alschools.org. Our website is at alschools.org/domain/42 You will see links on that page to additional substitute information.

Kathy Niebuhr is the executive director of administrative services.