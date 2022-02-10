Allan “Al”  J. Larson

Allan “Al” Larson, 83, of Albert Lea passed away on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, MN.

Memorial service and burial will be held on on May 14, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery at 1:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life at Pioneer Park from 2:00 pm- 5:00 pm. All friends and family are welcome.

Al was born December 31st, 1938, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Andrew and Lillie (Keen) Larson. He attended Albert Lea schools, graduating in 1957. After graduation, he served his country as a member of the Army National Guard.

He worked many years for Drug Supply Co., Jacobson Supply, and more recently, Karl’s Carquest.

Al married his soulmate, Carol (Steinhauer) on June 16th, 1978, and they enjoyed a wonderful life together until she was taken, way too soon, on November 23rd of 1982.

Al was a talented musician. He played the violin/old-time fiddle, guitar, and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Through the years he bowled in many leagues, played softball for several local teams, and enjoyed throwing horseshoes.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved observing nature, and spent many great times fishing, hunting and golfing with nephew Jay, good friend Lyn Smith and many others.

Those left to celebrate his life are his loving daughter, Connie Dalton of Depoe Bay, Oregon, Grandsons, Christopher King of Webb, Alabama and Zachary King of Lincoln City Or and three great Grandchildren. Nieces Amy (Tom) Froiland of Marquette Michigan, Pam (Brian) Karich of Hibbing, MN., Julie Hemsworth of Park Rapids, MN., Kristin (Orville) Mandan of Cloquet, MN., nephew Jay (Kathi) Gregerson of Albert Lea, and many cousins and grand nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, sister and brother-in-law Doris and Jim Gregerson, and niece Cathy Gregerson.