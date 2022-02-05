Ask a Trooper: Are steering wheel covers legal to use? 

Published 8:45 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Submitted

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: It’s so cold in the winter, I am thinking about getting one of those fuzzy steering wheel covers. I think they will help keep my hands warm while driving. But my question is, are they legal?

Troy Christianson

Answer: Steering wheel covers are legal. A quick reminder though — it’s always the driver’s responsibility to keep control of the vehicle at all times, even if the steering wheel cover becomes loose. Every driver is responsible for knowing the actual and potential hazards on the highway and using due care in operating a vehicle. This includes on snow, ice, slush, frost, wet roads or any type of conditions. 

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

