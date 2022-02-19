Capitol Comments: Minnesota  redistricting plan is a decade in the making

Capitol Comments by Peggy Bennett

This week, every state lawmaker and member of Congress awaited the results of a map that would determine the areas of legislative representation in Minnesota for the next 10 years.

The plan, known as redistricting, occurs after every U.S. census in order to better recognize population changes that have happened throughout the state during the previous decade. The Minnesota House and Senate are tasked with crafting this new map and sending it to the governor for his approval. Unfortunately, the two sides haven’t worked out a compromise map in decades and this year was no exception.

Without legislative agreement, the task was once again handed to the Minnesota Supreme Court. It appointed a panel of five judges to hear cases in regard to redistricting, and ultimately draw the new legislative map.

It’s important to remember that it is a difficult task to balance out population within the state. Because the inner cities and many suburbs have expanded in population size, many rural districts have had to grow in geographic size to make the numbers work.

The House District I currently serve, known as District 27A, is composed mainly of Freeborn County, but also includes small portions of Faribault, Mower, Steele and Dodge County. Under the new map that was unveiled on Feb. 15, most of us in this area will now be living in a new House District 23A.

District 23A includes most of Freeborn County, including the cities of Albert Lea, Alden, Clarks Grove, Conger, Emmons, Freeborn, Geneva, Glenville, Hartland, Hollandale, Manchester and Twin Lakes.

More than half of the eastern portion of Faribault County is also included in 23A. Cities include Bricelyn, Easton, Elmore, Frost, Kiester, Minnesota Lake, Walters and Wells. The city of Ellendale and five southern townships from Steele County are included, as are the cities of New Richland and Waldorf, and six southern townships in Waseca County. I will look forward to getting to know the people in these communities new to our district.

I am saddened to lose some of the communities that I have had the pleasure to serve to these new boundaries. It has been an honor to serve the people of Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, Hayward and some of townships surrounding them. These communities will be in a District 23B under the new map boundaries.

The current House District 27A will still be in effect until the end of this year. The new map boundaries, including the new House District 23A will begin in January of 2023.

As always, it is an honor to serve the good people of this southern Minnesota area. Though we now know what the new legislative boundaries will look like for the next 10 years, this news does not change my priorities for or focus for the remainder of my term. I strongly encourage you to share your legislative questions and comments at 651-296-8216 or rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn.

Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea is District 27A representative.