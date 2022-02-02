Letter: Civil War Roundtable this week

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Submitted

Teresa Bergdale will do a portrayal of Helen Carrutthers, a refugee of the 1862 Dakota Sioux uprising at the upcoming Civil War Round Table meeting. Folks are to meet in the media center of the Southwest Middle School at 7 p.m. Thursday. A brief Q&A time will immediately follow her performance. Teresa will then draw a name out of a hat for some lucky attendee to win a free book related to Civil War history. The general public is welcome to attend this free event.   

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea

