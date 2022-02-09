Community Ed in Albert Lea wins international award  

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Submitted

Kim Ehrich, enrichment marketing specialist with Albert Lea Community Education, holds an international award she received for its print brochure by the Learning Resources Network, the largest association in lifelong learning programming in the world. Provided

The Community Education program with Albert Lea Area Schools has won an international award in lifelong learning for its print brochure by the Learning  Resources Network (LERN), the largest association in lifelong learning  programming in the world.  

The award for 2022 was only one of 17 given at LERN’s  annual  conference this year, attended by 1,755 professionals in lifelong learning from all over the United States and Canada.  

“The award is for innovation in the field of community education, lifelong learning  and serving communities,” said LERN President William A. Draves. “These  awards enhance the quality and involvement in lifelong learning, an absolutely  critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity,  especially now. 

“With more than 100 award nominations every year, gaining an International  Award is an outstanding achievement.”  

In announcing the award, Draves noted: “The Albert Lea print brochure was  excellent. It had a great index page with staff photos, and nice layout for the  Experiential Learning page. And we loved the registration page. There are four  ways to register. And a first — Albert Lea had a statement called Our Mission,  reminding residents of their nonprofit purpose in the community.”  

LERN serves over 800 organizations throughout the United States and Canada that  are engaged in providing lifelong learning programming and continuing education  to their communities.  

