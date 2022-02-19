Discount driving classes offered

The Minnesota Highway Safey Center will offer a four-hour 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18 at the Albert Lea Senior Center.

The safety center will also offer a four-hour course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 16 at USC Public School, at 600 11th St. SW in Wells.

The safety center will offer an eight hour 55-plus driver discount course from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 9-10 at the USC Public School, at 600 11th St. SW in Wells.