Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the organizers of The Big Freeze.

Thanks to all of the people who have played a part in organizing The Big Freeze this year in Albert Lea.

The February festival has become an exciting part of life during winter in the community and gives people something to look forward to during the cold months.

Whether you planned a breakfast, the medallion hunt, the ice fishing contest, a pond hockey tournament, ice fishing tournament or any of the other activities on the agenda, we thank you for your time and effort spent to plan these events.

We hope this event will continue to grow in the coming years and that any of the events that were missing from this year’s lineup will be able to return next year.

To activities happening at area schools for I Love to Read Month.

We love to hear the stories of all the fun things happening in the Albert Lea school district and other schools in the area surrounding I Love to Read Month.

Reading helps expand vocabulary and create stronger analytical thinking and writing skills, and it can also contribute to improved focus, concentration and overall knowledge.

We encourage parents and grandparents to continue to motivate their children at home to read through visiting the Albert Lea Public Library, creating a library of new or used books for your child, setting aside a time to read together and letting your child see you reading, too.

Reading unlocks doors for continued learning, not only in school but beyond.

To efforts taking place this week to honor the late Lt. Brett Boss of Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

We have been touched this week to see the community come together to remember and honor Albert Lea Fire Rescue Lt. Brett Boss, who died a week ago after battling cancer.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation classifies his death as a line of duty death.

We have no doubt there will be hundreds attending his funeral Saturday, and we encourage community members to attend the processional afterward from Crossroads Church to the new fire station on Newton Avenue to show additional support.

Firefighters will be in attendance from all over the state to pay tribute to this community servant, and Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags in Minnesota fly at half-staff Saturday to honor Boss.

Let’s show the Boss family the impact their loved one had on Albert Lea and the surrounding area, as well as how grateful we are to all firefighters for the dedication and sacrifice they show each day to protect our friends and families.

The processional is expected to leave the church at about 4:15 p.m.