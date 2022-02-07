PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held in-person and electronically before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Ed Hendricks for the rezoning of three separate and adjacent parcels from the “A” Agricultural District to “B2” Highway Business District, on the following described property owned by, Habben Properties, LLLP;

Parcel IDs 08.240.0010, 08.240.0020, 08.240.0030

NW Corner NE ¼

Section 27 Albert Lea Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XII.

This hearing will be using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person, submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.free born.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator Freeborn County Environmental Services 411Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

