HEARING FCD J27

NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the hearing on the Petition and Preliminary Report and Survey of the Engineer in the above entitled proceeding will be held in the Hollandale Government Center, 110 Park Ave W, City of Hollandale, Freeborn County, Minnesota, on the 15th day of February, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

You may attend in person or via Zoom Meeting by using the following information listed below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82388236979

Call in Phone Number: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 823 8823 6979

This proceeding affects the following lands:

Main Open Ditch: Commencing at the intersection with the Mud Creek Extension of Joint County Ditch No. J24 in the NW ¼ SW ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W, thence easterly through NW ¼ SW ¼, S ½ SW ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W and terminating near the S ¼ corner Section 19-T104N-R19W.

Branch B Open Ditch and Tile: Commencing at the intersection with the Main Open Ditch in the S ½ SW ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W, thence northerly through SW ¼, S ½ NW ¼, NW ¼ NW ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W and terminating in the NE ¼ NW ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W.

Branch D Tile: Commencing at the intersection with the Main Open Ditch in the SE ¼ SW ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W, thence north and easterly through E ½ SW ¼, W ½ SE ¼, NE ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W, W ½ SE ¼ Section 18-T104N-R19W and terminating in the SW ¼ NE ¼ Section 18-T104N-R19W.

Branch D-1 Tile: Commencing at the intersection with Branch D Tile near the center NE ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W, thence northeasterly through NE ¼ NE ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W and terminating in the SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 18-T104N-R19W.

Branch D-2 Tile: Commencing at the intersection with Branch D-1 Tile in the NE ¼ NE ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W, thence northeasterly through NE ¼ NE ¼ Section 19-T104N-R19W and terminating in the NW ¼ NW ¼ Section 20-T104N-R19W.

A copy of the Report is on file in the office of the County Auditor of Freeborn County, and may be examined at that place. The petitioners and all other interested parties may appear and be heard at this hearing.

Pat Martinson, County Auditor- Treasurer

Freeborn County, Minnesota