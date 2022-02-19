Letter: MLK event to address housing concerns

Reverend Martin Luther King had a wide view of what social justice encompassed. All of his life he worked for voting rights, legal rights, economic justice, education rights, the rights of workers to unionize and housing justice. In 1966, he pressured Congress to pass the Fair Housing Act, but the bill went nowhere. Sadly, the Fair Housing Act was finally passed in 1968, one week after Rev King was assassinated in Memphis.

The access to safe, affordable housing is still a problem today. All through Minnesota, in the metro areas and in Greater Minnesota, the lack of housing not only harms individuals and families, but a shortage of affordable housing is a drag on the economy and prevents communities such as Albert Lea from attracting businesses from locating here. Housing is both a social justice concern and an economic development concern.

The Martin Luther King Committee has invited a housing expert, Larry McDonough from the Housing Justice Center, to speak at our MLK celebration.

As you may recall, the Martin Luther King Committee was forced by the omicron surge to postpone our MLK celebration in January.

But here’s the good news: We have re-scheduled our event to take place Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Riverland Community College, Albert Lea (gather at 5 p.m.). There will be music performed by Southwest students, MLK Scholarships awarded and a keynote given by Larry McDonough from the Housing Justice Center.

The event is free and everyone is invited. Masks will be provided if you forget yours.

Thank you,

Mary Hinnenkamp

Member MLK Committee