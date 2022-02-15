Luan Eva (Land) Sallee, 90, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester. Visitation begins at 10 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Albert Lea with Pastor Eileen Woyen presiding. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery of Albert Lea, MN. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Luan was born on July 31,1931. She grew up on a farm near Northwood, Iowa, during the great depression. This experience fostered the ability and desire to be prepared for anything life might throw her way.

Luan attended a country school through the 8th grade. In order to attend high school, she was required to leave the farm and her family and move to town. She worked at a diner in exchange for room and board. She graduated as valedictorian from Northwood High School in 1950. Luan married the love of her life, Donald Sallee, on the evening of her high school graduation.

Luan and Don moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota, where they raised five children. Together they instilled a strong work ethic and the importance of enjoying the simple pleasures of life. Luan worked full time while raising her family. She was employed at Wilson’s in the billing department and at Queen’s Scotsman as a payroll clerk. Luan’s family was her world. She cherished her children, was devoted to her husband, loved her own mother beyond measure, enjoyed adventures and shenanigans with her siblings, and loved her many nieces and nephews. After Luan’s husband, Don, passed away in 1999, the companionship of her dogs brought her much comfort and joy.

Luan loved to cook and was well known for creating wholesome meals and delicious soups. Luan made the best chocolate cake and frosting from scratch. Luan was an accomplished quilter. All her quilts were hand sewn works of art. Her talent and passion showed through on every project. Luan’s quilts and wall hangings were sent coast to coast, with love, to family and friends.

Luan loved nature very much. She enjoyed the breeze on a summer day, sitting by the water, and watching birds. She always made sure “her birds” had food to eat during the winter. Luan was an avid flower gardener who treasured their color and beauty. She collected many beautiful vases at estate sales and antique stores over the years. Luan was sensitive to the needs of the less fortunate, making donations to several worthy causes, especially veterans, who held a special place in her heart.

Luan was proud and held a deep desire to not be a burden. This was evident in the meticulous, near flawless, end of life directives she left behind to guide her children when she died. It brought her children great comfort that Luan passed away on her husband’s earthly birthday, February 10th.

Luan was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; Parents Clayton and Laura Land; Brothers Harry and Andrew Land; Sisters Lila Funk, Lily Anderson and Frances Christiansen: Grandson Jay Schulte; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends too many to name.

Luan is survived by her children, Jerry (Karon) Sallee, Lori (Fred) Schulte, Ellen Carey, Edward (Karrine) Sallee and Deean (Tim) Philbin; sister Carolyn Kalvig; brother in law Roger Christiansen; special family members Steve Carey and Eri Schulte Hayworth; grandchildren Amy (Lee) Taylor, Laura (Steve) Roche, Brooke (Greg) Stahly, Ryan (Jamie) Schulte, Jayne Schulte-Whiting (Todd Whiting), Adam Schulte (Holly Reid), Kristen Carey, Michelle Carey, Bryan (Ninah) Philbin and Matthew (Jessica) Philbin; great grandchildren, Joshua, Luke and Ruth Taylor; Grace, Abby and Hannah Roche; Ryan, Lauren, Micah and Judah Stahly; Lauren and Hayley Schulte; Eron Schulte; Jayce Schulte and Weston Whiting; Harper and Declan Philbin; and Teagan and Myles Philbin.

Luan’s family would like to acknowledge her lifelong friends Lael Espevold Weitzel (deceased) and Lois Tenold, and to thank Carolyn Kalvig, Carol Hermsdorf, Vicki Leidal and many others for the frequent visits and compassion extended toward Luan. Lastly, we appreciate the home and kind care provided to Luan by Northwood Pines Assisted Living and the Palliative Care Medical Team at Rochester Methodist who provided exceptional end of life care. Luan had a strong faith, drew people in with her humor and wit, and lived a long full life. She was blessed, loved, and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, Luan would love it if you would plant a tree, flower or place a bird feeder in your yard in Luan’s memory.