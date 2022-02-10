Man arrested on warrants, drug charge and other reports
Published 6:32 am Thursday, February 10, 2022
Police arrested Donald Lewis Fort, 38, on local warrants and new charges of felony possession of drugs and driving with canceled license inimical to public safety at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Ruble Avenue and Albert Lea Street.
Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette
One juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Items taken from truck
Items were reported taken out of a truck at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday at 1014 Janson St. The theft reportedly occurred three weeks prior.
Parking placard taken
A handicap parking placard was reported stolen from a vehicle at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at 705 Bridge Ave.
Theft by check reported
Theft by check was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at 700 U.S. Highway 69 S.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday at 409 W. College St. The incident reportedly happened sometime the night prior or in the morning.
Theft reported at store
Shoplifting was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday at 510 Freeborn Ave. A person reportedly spoke with someone who said they were from Spectrum and gave the information their full Social Security number. They are now believed to be a scammer.
Identity theft reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday of identity theft of a person on 240th Street.
Man arrested for domestic assault
Deputies arrested Nicholas Alan Hinkle, 35, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday at 76572 125th St., Glenville.