Man injured after crash into tree and other reports

A man was injured Monday afternoon after his vehicle reportedly hit a tree at 820 Freeborn Ave., near the intersection of Freeborn Avenue and Sheridan Street.

The crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. Police stated Jacob Stenseth, 38, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sonata and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Police stated DWI charges are pending with the result of a blood test.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of a possible theft by fraud involving a puppy purchased over Facebook.

Man turns self in on alleged charge

Matthew Wade Carlson, 36, turned himself in on probable cause for arrest on domestic assault at 3:28 p.m. Monday at 110 Fourth Place SW in Geneva.