Man injured after crash into tree and other reports

Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

A man was injured Monday afternoon after his vehicle reportedly hit a tree at 820 Freeborn Ave., near the intersection of Freeborn Avenue and Sheridan Street.

The crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. Police stated Jacob Stenseth, 38, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sonata and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Police stated DWI charges are pending with the result of a blood test.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of a possible theft by fraud involving a puppy purchased over Facebook.

Man turns self in on alleged charge

Matthew Wade Carlson, 36, turned himself in on probable cause for arrest on domestic assault at 3:28 p.m. Monday at 110 Fourth Place SW in Geneva.  

More News

Minnesota lawmakers propose bills to recruit more officers

O’Connell, Vikings tap Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Gov. Walz calls special election to fill Rep. Hagedorn seat

Schools cancel classes, switch to e-learning because of weather

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials