New COVD-19 death reported in Mower County; active cases drop below in 250 in Freeborn County

Another Mower County resident has reportedly died from COVID-19 complications, according to health officials Monday.

The resident was between 65 and 69 years old and was the county’s 64th COVID-19 death.

In the county there were also 28 newly reported cases and another two probable cases. The county has had 11,352 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Freeborn County’s active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped another 26 cases and were below 250, according to local health officials.

The county currently has 247 active cases, but there was one new hospitalization.

Among the 31 newly confirmed and two probable cases, three were found in children 5 to 9, one case was found in a child 10 to 14, four were found in teenagers 15 to 19, nine were reported in people in their 20s, four were discovered in people in their 30s, three were found in people in their 40s, five were reported in patients in their 50s, two were found in patients in their 70s and one was found in a patient in both their 60s and 90s.

The county has recorded 8,539 total cases, and 65 Freeborn County residents have died since the pandemic began.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases with 34. The county has reported 9,803 total cases, and 50 residents have died from the disease.

Waseca County confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19, and there were another six cases listed as probable. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 5,266, and 36 county residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Faribault County reported four new cases with another case listed as probable. The county has had 3,584 total cases of COVID-19, and 46 people have died.

Minnesota had 5,829 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1,364,884. Thirty-five new Minnesotans died as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 11,634.