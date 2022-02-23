New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County

One Freeborn County resident between 90 and 94 died from COVID-19, according to an update from health officials on Tuesday.

Freeborn reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus, and another three cases were listed as probable. The county has recorded 8,829 total cases, and 70 county residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

The new cases included the following:

Two cases in children 10 to 14

One case in a teenager 15 to 19

Three cases apiece in residents in their 20s and 30s

Two cases apiece in adults in their 40s and 50s

One case apiece in a person in their 60s and 70s

Two cases apiece in residents in their 80s and 90s

One resident in Freeborn County was sent to a hospital for care, and there are 126 lab-confirmed cases in the county.

Steele County also reported 16 new cases. The county has had 10,142 cases of COVID-19, and 55 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Mower County had 14 new cases of COVID-19. Mower has experienced 11,638 total cases, and 67 county residents have died.

Waseca County confirmed 10 new cases, raising the county’s total number of cases to 5,386. Thirty-nine county residents have died from the coronavirus.

Faribault County reported six new cases. Faribault has had 3,689 total cases, 49 of them proving fatal.

Minnesota had 2,012 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the state’s total cases to 1,404,654. Thirty-two new Minnesotas died as of 4 a.m. last Friday, and that brings the state’s total number of deaths to 11,993.