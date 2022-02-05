One injured in crash with snowplow on I-90 near Hayward

An Austin man was injured Friday morning after his vehicle struck a snowplow on Interstate 90 near the Hayward rest area.

James Thomas Schafer, 59, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Schafer was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Express van westbound on I-90 shortly after 10 a.m. when the van struck the rear of a 2006 Sterling snowplow, driven by Casey Lee Freden, 30, of Albert Lea.

Freden, who was plowing for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, was not injured.