Pistol stolen out of vehicle and other reports

Police received a report at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday of a Sturm-Ruger .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol that was stolen out of a vehicle earlier in the afternoon at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave.

The owner had video of a person going car to car.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday that someone had fraudulently gotten a loan in an Albert Lea resident’s name in another state.

Storage units broken into

A lock was reported cut off a storage unit and items inside were missing at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at 401 Pilot St.

Police received a report at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday of nine storage units that had been broken into at 601 Pilot St. over the past couple days.