Pistol stolen out of vehicle and other reports
Published 5:37 am Thursday, February 17, 2022
Police received a report at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday of a Sturm-Ruger .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol that was stolen out of a vehicle earlier in the afternoon at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave.
The owner had video of a person going car to car.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday that someone had fraudulently gotten a loan in an Albert Lea resident’s name in another state.
Storage units broken into
A lock was reported cut off a storage unit and items inside were missing at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at 401 Pilot St.
Police received a report at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday of nine storage units that had been broken into at 601 Pilot St. over the past couple days.