Portion of HealthReach campus demolished

Demolition began Monday on the west section of Mayo Clinic Health System’s HealthReach campus in Albert Lea.

According to the health system, the land will be repurposed for future use.

“Unfortunately, the condition of this section of building is not suitable to be restored,” said Tricia Dahl, operations administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea in a press release. “We know people enjoyed using the indoor track within that part of the complex, but due to the age of the building and deteriorating conditions, it was determined for the safety of our patients and community, that portion of the HealthReach building should come down.”

The HealthReach campus at 1705 S.E. Broadway continues to house Mayo Clinic outpatient dialysis, rehabilitation services and hospice offices. Plans to reopen the therapy pool and gym for public use will be revisited.

“The HealthReach campus continues to be a vital extension of our practice for our patients in Albert Lea and surrounding communities,” Dahl said. “We’ve maximized the use of the campus during this COVID-19 pandemic — initially as a drive-thru swabbing site and temporarily transitioning into a vaccination location when volumes were high.”

Before that portion of the building was part of the HealthReach campus, it was Skateway, a roller skating rink from 1958 to 1965 and was then leased to Gibson’s (Pamida). The building was sold to Naeve Hospital in 1989.

The Tribune is looking for memories of the former Skateway and Pamida stores for a story for this weekend. If you have memories you would like to share, send them to news@albertleatribune.com