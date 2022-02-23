Property damage, theft reported and other reports
Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Police received a report at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday of damage to property and theft at 920 W. Front St.
Online scam reported
Police received a report at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday of a possible online scam at 315 Vine Ave.
1 held for obstructing
Police held Brandon Lee Moreno, 29, on gross misdemeanor obstructing justice at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday at 213 E. Main St. in Alden.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested David Reisewitz Jr., 43, on three local warrants at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday at 713 Minnesota Ave.
Deputies arrested James Lee Willis on a Waseca County warrant at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 220 North Star Road in Alden.