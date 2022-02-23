Property damage, theft reported and other reports

Police received a report at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday of damage to property and theft at 920 W. Front St.

Online scam reported

Police received a report at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday of a possible online scam at 315 Vine Ave.

1 held for obstructing

Police held Brandon Lee Moreno, 29, on gross misdemeanor obstructing justice at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday at 213 E. Main St. in Alden.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested David Reisewitz Jr., 43, on three local warrants at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday at 713 Minnesota Ave.

Deputies arrested James Lee Willis on a Waseca County warrant at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 220 North Star Road in Alden.