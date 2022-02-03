Richard G. Oliphant

Richard Gary Oliphant passed away on Sunday, January 30th, 2022.

Richard was born to Ardys and Donald Oliphant on October 6th, 1942, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1961.

He was a coach/teacher/athletic director for over 35 years spending 26 of those years in Faribault Public Schools in Faribault, Minnesota. He also taught/coached 6 years in the Blue Earth Public Schools in Blue Earth, Minnesota. Richard was a member of the Faribault, Albert Lea and University Northern Iowa Sports Halls of Fame.

Richard enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending time with family and having morning coffee with his buddies.

Richard is survived by his wife, Ann (Galloway) Oliphant; his children, Michael Oliphant, Craig (Larissa) Oliphant, Laura (Mike) Archambault; grandchildren, Nicole, Eric, and Lainey Oliphant, Taylor, Shae, and Bryn Archambault.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation 4 pm-7 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service, 10 am, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.