Scoreboard
Published 8:52 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Saturday’s results
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 3, Mankato West 0
AL 0 1 2 – 3
MW 0 0 0 – 0
Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 1 goal, 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 2 assists; Dakota Jahnke 27 saves
Girls hockey
Albert Lea 5, Mankato West 2
AL 1 3 1 – 5
MW 1 1 0 – 2
Albert Lea stats: ZiZi Willett 1 goal; Shelby Evans 2 goals, 1 assist; Hanna Austinson 1 goal, 1 assist; Keira Erickson 1 goal
Friday’s results
Wrestling
Albert Lea 41, Owatonna 28
106 – Mike Olson (AL) def. D. Sorenson by fall
113 – Logan Davis (AL) def. L. Karsten by major decision
120 – Brody Iganzsewski (AL) def. T. Hiatt by decision
126 – Aivin Wasmoen (AL) def. J. Gronli by decision
132 – C. Robb (OW) def. Nick Korman by major decision
138 – Carter Miller (AL) def. M. Bobo by major decision
145 – Cameron Davis (AL) def. K. Hable by fall
152 – Derrick McMillian (AL) def. J. Sorenson by fall
160 – J. Reinardy (OW) def. Triton Cox by fall
170 – L. Johnson (OW) def. Blake Braun by fall
182 – Luke Moller (AL) def. A. Nirk by decision
195 – Kadin Indrelie (AL) def. B. Fitcher by fall
220 – M. Krampitz (OW) def. Adam Semple by fall
285 – L. Smith (OW) def. Ben Schwemmler by fall
Boys basketball
Hayfield 80, NRHEG 57
HF 43 37 – 80
NR 31 26 – 57
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 12 points, 6 rebounds; Porter Peterson 14 points; Daxter Lee 12 points; Sam Olson 2 points; Tyrone Wilson 9 points, 8 rebounds; Charlie Nissen 1 point; Will Tuttle 3 points; 7 rebounds; Ben Schoenrock 4 points
Lake Mills 58, Forest City 40
LM 17 17 20 4 – 58
FC 10 10 12 8 – 40
Lake Mills stats: Wyatt Helming 9 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists; Bennett Berger 18 points, 4 assists; Denton Kingland 16 points, 3 assists; AJ Ramaker 1 point, 3 assists; Seth Hermanson 3 points, 5 rebounds; Lance Helming 2 points; Eli Menke 9 points
Girls basketball
Hayfield 60, NRHEG 53 (OT)
HF 28 32 – 60
NR 23 30 – 53
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 4 points; Quinn VanMaldeghem 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Hallie Schultz 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Sophie Stork 27 points, 16 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Preslie Nielsen 1 assist
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 66, LeRoy Ostrander 52
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Alyvia Newman 19 points; Mallory Iganszewski 18 points; Myah Anderson 9 points; Rachel Heskett 6 points; Gracie Dahlum 5 points; Cearra Grunzke 5 points; Brooke Soost 2 points; Sami Armstrong 2 points
Osage 55, Northwood-Kensett 35
Thursday’s results
Boys hockey
Winona 7, Albert Lea 6
WN 2 2 2 (1) – 7
AL 2 0 4 (0) – 6
Albert Lea stats: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal; Tim Chalmers 1 goal, 2 assists; Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 2 assists; Jack Ladlie 2 goals; Elijah Farris 2 assists; Dakota Jahnke 23 saves
Girls hockey
Albert Lea 6, Winona 0
AL 1 1 4 – 6
WN 0 0 0 – 0
Albert Lea stats: Lucy Stay 1 goal, 1 assist; Lillian Hernandez 1 goal; Liley Steven 1 goal, 1 assist; Mika Cichosz 1 goal; Shelby Evans 2 goals; Taylor Larsen 1 assist; ZiZi Willett 1 assist; Morgan Goskeson 1 assist; Rachel Doppelhammer 10 saves