Scoreboard

Published 8:52 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Saturday’s results

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 3, Mankato West 0

AL  0  1  2 – 3

MW  0  0  0 – 0

Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 1 goal, 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 2 assists; Dakota Jahnke 27 saves

Girls hockey

Albert Lea 5, Mankato West 2

AL  1  3  1 – 5

MW  1  1  0 – 2

Albert Lea stats: ZiZi Willett 1 goal; Shelby Evans 2 goals, 1 assist; Hanna Austinson 1 goal, 1 assist; Keira Erickson 1 goal

Friday’s results

Wrestling 

Albert Lea 41, Owatonna 28

106 – Mike Olson (AL) def. D. Sorenson by fall

113 – Logan Davis (AL) def. L. Karsten by major decision

120 – Brody Iganzsewski (AL) def. T. Hiatt by decision

126 – Aivin Wasmoen (AL) def. J. Gronli by decision

132 – C. Robb (OW) def. Nick Korman by major decision

138 – Carter Miller (AL) def. M. Bobo by major decision

145 – Cameron Davis (AL) def. K. Hable by fall

152 – Derrick McMillian (AL) def. J. Sorenson by fall

160 – J. Reinardy (OW) def. Triton Cox by fall

170 – L. Johnson (OW) def. Blake Braun by fall

182 – Luke Moller (AL) def. A. Nirk by decision

195 – Kadin Indrelie (AL) def. B. Fitcher by fall

220 – M. Krampitz (OW) def. Adam Semple by fall

285 – L. Smith (OW) def. Ben Schwemmler by fall

Boys basketball

Hayfield 80, NRHEG 57

HF  43  37 – 80

NR  31  26 – 57

NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 12 points, 6 rebounds; Porter Peterson 14 points; Daxter Lee 12 points; Sam Olson 2 points; Tyrone Wilson 9 points, 8 rebounds; Charlie Nissen 1 point; Will Tuttle 3 points; 7 rebounds; Ben Schoenrock 4 points

Lake Mills 58, Forest City 40

LM  17  17  20  4 – 58

FC  10  10  12  8 – 40

Lake Mills stats: Wyatt Helming 9 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists; Bennett Berger 18 points, 4 assists; Denton Kingland 16 points, 3 assists; AJ Ramaker 1 point, 3 assists; Seth Hermanson 3 points, 5 rebounds; Lance Helming 2 points; Eli Menke 9 points

Girls basketball

Hayfield 60, NRHEG 53 (OT)

HF  28  32 – 60

NR  23  30 – 53

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 4 points; Quinn VanMaldeghem 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Erin Jacobson 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Hallie Schultz 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Sophie Stork 27 points, 16 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Preslie Nielsen 1 assist

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 66, LeRoy Ostrander 52

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Alyvia Newman 19 points; Mallory Iganszewski 18 points; Myah Anderson 9 points; Rachel Heskett 6 points; Gracie Dahlum 5 points; Cearra Grunzke 5 points; Brooke Soost 2 points; Sami Armstrong 2 points

Osage 55, Northwood-Kensett 35

Thursday’s results

Boys hockey

Winona 7, Albert Lea 6

WN  2  2  2  (1) – 7

AL  2  0  4  (0) – 6

Albert Lea stats: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal; Tim Chalmers 1 goal, 2 assists; Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 2 assists; Jack Ladlie 2 goals; Elijah Farris 2 assists; Dakota Jahnke 23 saves

Girls hockey

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0

AL  1  1  4 – 6

WN  0  0  0 – 0

Albert Lea stats: Lucy Stay 1 goal, 1 assist; Lillian Hernandez 1 goal; Liley Steven 1 goal, 1 assist; Mika Cichosz 1 goal; Shelby Evans 2 goals; Taylor Larsen 1 assist; ZiZi Willett 1 assist;  Morgan Goskeson 1 assist; Rachel Doppelhammer 10 saves

More Sports

A.L. wrestling dominates final home meet of regular season

Bulldogs place 2nd at sectionals

Albert Lea Anglers host tournament

Albert Lea Hockey C Squirts win tourney

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials