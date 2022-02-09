Third clue for Big Freeze Medallion Hunt released

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce released its third clue Wednesday for the Big Freeze Medallion Hunt on its Facebook page.

Clue No. 3:

“The chamber staff decided it’s time

To change the goal of this silly rhyme.

They want to be friendly and so very nice

and tell you it’s near but not on the ice.”

Clue No. 2:

“Grab your honey, park and sit.

Walk your dog or jog a bit.

So many parks in Freeborn County.

Perhaps one of them holds your bounty?”

Clue No. 1

“The 2022 medallion has been hidden.

It’s on public property so no one’s forbidden.

Last year it was found way too quickly.

This year’s clues will be much more tricky.”

Clues will be released daily this week as part of the annual Big Freeze winter festival.