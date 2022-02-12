Weekly duplicate bridge winners at Austin Senior Center announced

The Austin Duplicate Club meets twice a week at the Austin Senior Center. The center welcomes everyone who enjoys a competitive game of cards; players vie for placement and prize money at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tuesdays winners playing 10 teams were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher

Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

On Wednesday, 11 teams played and winners were the following:

First: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Second: Barbara Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fifth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Players come from Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. The group shares the center with many groups who meet there, such as the wood carvers, Weight Watchers, stitching bees, and caregivers support groups; call the Center at 507-433-2370; always a volunteer at the reception desk to answer your questions.