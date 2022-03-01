1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Published 10:34 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Raul Alfredo Gaytan, 31, for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop at 7:58 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hoffman Avenue and East Hawthorne Street. 

 

Theft report

Police received a report at 11:22 a.m. Monday of a taxi driver who gave a person a ride from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport to Albert Lea and never got paid. 

 

Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct, assault

Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 11:43 a.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St. 

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 12:57 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Kweh Nee, 42, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:06 p.m. Monday at 715 Valley Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Aaron Lee Ackland, 42, on an EOD warrant at 8:42 p.m. Monday at 811 Plaza St. 

 

Check forgery reported

Police received reports of check forgery at 8:53 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St. 

 

Person injured in hit-and-run crash

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 7:57 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at 67276 Freeborn County Road 46. A man was reportedly in the middle of the road with injuries.

More News

Man pleads guilty to setting fires following Floyd’s death

Council approves sanitary sewer, water service line protection program

Minnesota House passes ‘Crown Act’ hair discrimination bill

City proposes redistricting 1st, 2nd wards

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials