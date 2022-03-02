2 injured in crash on Highway 65 in Albert Lea

Two people were injured Friday night after two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 65 in Albert Lea near the southbound ramp to Interstate 35.

Brenda Kay Hanssen, 50, of Glenville, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries, along with Anthony Bermudez Calvario, 18, of Albert Lea, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Brenda Hanssen was a passenger in a 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Paul Edward Hanssen, 51, of Glenville that was southbound on Highway 65.

Calvario was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 17-year-old male driver that was on the southbound ramp from Interstate 35.

The two vehicles reportedly collided in the intersection.

Paul Hanssen and the 17-year-old driver were not injured.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Albert Lea Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

Both injuries were not life-threatening, and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.