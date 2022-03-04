4 arrested on warrants and other reports
Published 10:49 am Monday, March 28, 2022
A juvenile was arrested on a local warrant at 12:16 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Police arrested Michelle Marie Cline, 43, on a Martin County warrant at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 807 E. Ninth St.
Police arrested Ricardo Garcia Jr., 26, on local warrants at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at 1305 St. John Ave.
Police arrested Sabrina Lynn Eenigenburg, 30, on an EOD warrant out of Olmsted County at 10:19 p.m. Sunday at 416 Bridge Ave.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:13 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Theft by fraud reported
Theft by fraud was reported at 1:43 p.m. Friday by a Clarks Grove resident. A fraudulent charge from Walmart.com was reported on the resident’s debit card.
Police received a report at 1:21 p.m. Friday of an online scam of an Albert Lea resident.
Juvenile arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault at 3:22 p.m. Friday at 1402 South Shore Drive.
1 cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited Jon David Stout, 34, for disorderly conduct at 11:09 a.m. Saturday at 141 E. William St.
1 arrested for DWI, refusal
Police arrested Latesha Janae Jackson, 29, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree refusal at 12:52 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Broadway.
1 arrested on probation violation
Police arrested Jeremy Edmund Brandl, 29, for a probation violation at 201 N. First Ave.
Garage window broken out
A garage window was reported broken at 5:17 p.m. Sunday at 641 Botsford Ave.