4 arrested on warrants and other reports

A juvenile was arrested on a local warrant at 12:16 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police arrested Michelle Marie Cline, 43, on a Martin County warrant at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 807 E. Ninth St.

Police arrested Ricardo Garcia Jr., 26, on local warrants at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at 1305 St. John Ave.

Police arrested Sabrina Lynn Eenigenburg, 30, on an EOD warrant out of Olmsted County at 10:19 p.m. Sunday at 416 Bridge Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:13 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Theft by fraud was reported at 1:43 p.m. Friday by a Clarks Grove resident. A fraudulent charge from Walmart.com was reported on the resident’s debit card.

Police received a report at 1:21 p.m. Friday of an online scam of an Albert Lea resident.

Juvenile arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault at 3:22 p.m. Friday at 1402 South Shore Drive.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Jon David Stout, 34, for disorderly conduct at 11:09 a.m. Saturday at 141 E. William St.

1 arrested for DWI, refusal

Police arrested Latesha Janae Jackson, 29, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree refusal at 12:52 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Broadway.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Jeremy Edmund Brandl, 29, for a probation violation at 201 N. First Ave.

Garage window broken out

A garage window was reported broken at 5:17 p.m. Sunday at 641 Botsford Ave.