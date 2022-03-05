5 things to do this week: Art, carnival, baseball and more

1

Silhouette art

Ellendale Public School will host a watercolor silhouette event from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday as part of a Kids Art series. Sponsored by the Ellendale Area Arts Council and the Ellendale Area Community Foundation, the event is free, and all supplies are provided. Ellendale Public School is located at 600 S. School St. in Ellendale.

2

Baseball tryouts

Albert Lea Youth Baseball will host tryouts Saturday. The event, scheduled for the Albert Lea Family Y, starts at 8 a.m. for children 8 and 9. Then, 10-year-olds will have tryouts from 9:30 to 11 a.m., 11-year-olds from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 12-year-olds from 12:30 to 2 p.m., 13-year-olds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 14-year-olds from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Registration is $200 per child and $250 if they make the traveling team. Parents can register their child at albertleabaseball.com. The YMCA is at 2021 W. Main St, but if weather permits, tryouts will be at Snyder Fields. Sign in 30 minutes before tryouts. There is also a mandatory uniform tryout between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Budget Signs (1409 Eberhardt St.). For more information, contact Rich Yost at 507-402-2165.

3

Dinner fundraiser

St. Theodore Catholic Church, at 315 E. Clark St., will have a drive-thru fish fry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. The menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for advanced tickets and $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the school or parish offices or from a St. Theodore student. All proceeds will go towards parish education programs.

4

Carnival

St. Casimir’s School, at 320 Second Ave. SW in Wells, invites families with children 3 to 12 to join the fun at the St. Casimir’s Carnival on Thursday. The free event, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will have a bounce house, games, prizes, snacks and a scavenger hunt.

5

‘Don Carlos’

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center will host a screening of David McVicar’s version of Guiseppi Verdi’s “Don Carlos” at 11 a.m. Saturday. The opera tells the story of doomed love among royals during the Spanish Inquisition and features an all-star cast including Matthew Polenzani, Sonya Yoncheva, Jamie Barton, Eric Owen and John Relyea. There will be two intermissions for the almost-five hour opera. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students, and a five-opera flex ticket is available for $90. Tickets can be purchased at the box office an hour before the show. Anyone attending must wear a mask.