5 things to do this week: Music, disc golf and firefighters

1

Supporting firefighters

The Ellendale Fire Department is having their fish fry fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ellendale community building, 507 Second Ave. The meal, which includes fried battered cod, firehouse beans, coleslaw, refreshments and a small amount of chicken strips, is a free will donation event. Proceeds will go to the Ellendale Fire Relief Association to purchase tools and equipment.

2

Guitarist to perform

Acoustic guitarist Luke Hendrickson will perform a free show at Bend in the Road at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester.

3

Civic Music performance

The Kassia Ensemble, a rare string quartet — two violins, a viola and a cello — as well as a trumpet will join trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the Albert Lea High School auditorium. Tickets, $45 for adults, $15 for students under 30 and $95 for families, are available at albertleacivicmusic.com/concert-series.html.

4

Disc golf tourney

The Professional Disc Golf Association is having the Tall Grass Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bancroft Bay Park. Cost ranges from $30 to $40, though a $10 fee will be administered to players without a current PDGA membership. Registration at the park starts at 8 a.m., though you can register online at discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Tall_Grass_Open_2022/register until 8 p.m. on Friday. For help choosing a division, visit https://www.pdga.com/divisions#amateur. Bancroft Park is at 303 W. Hammer Rd.

5

Opera performance

“Ariadne auf Naxos” will be broadcast live from The Met at 11:55 a.m. Saturday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Starring Brenda Rae, Isabel Leonard and Brandon Jovanovich, the opera also includes Lisa Davidsen, who will make her Live in HD debut, while Sean Michael Plumb will make his company debut.

Tickets, $20 for adults and $12 for students, can be purchased at the box office an hour prior to the show. The opera will run three hours and 10 minutes with one intermission.