Across the Pastor’s Desk: Reassurance in life after death

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Nancy Overgaard

As do many families, my family has a practice of calling or texting to reassure others when we arrive safely after traveling. Recently, as my dad neared his final hours in this life, I found myself wishing he would be able to call or text to reassure us of his safe arrival in heaven, and to let us know how and what he was doing. Despite strong Christian beliefs, in the face of his death, I found it disconcerting not to have that reassurance.

After what would be my final night of caregiving for dad, as we provided hospice at home, I laid down to rest for a few hours. As I did, I caught sight of my Nepali batik and was comforted. In the scene, a group of backpackers is crossing a bridge over a deep divide from one side to the other. In that moment, I sensed God reassuring me dad was simply in the process of crossing over from this life to the next.

I was reminded of how naturally the Bible speaks of the transition from life on earth to life in heaven for those who are trusting in Christ Jesus for their salvation. Jesus spoke of his own approaching death as though he was simply traveling from one place to another, planning to return at a later date. Jesus spoke similarly of plans to come back to take his disciples to be with him (John 14:1-4).

The Apostle Paul, when facing a brutal death for his faith in Christ, spoke of his death simply as his departure and he gave clear indication life would go on for him even after his death (2 Timothy 4:6). Jesus made it clear that for all who believe in him life continues after death. “I am the resurrection and the life,” Jesus said. “Those who believe in me will live, even though they die.” (John 11:25)

What is vital for us and our loved ones to know as we face death is that we are on the only bridge that can carry us safely across from this life to the next. In a familiar illustration, it is the cross of Jesus Christ that forms the bridge over the deep divide between us and God. No other bridge even comes close to reaching the other side, whether good works, philosophy or anything else; all fall short. Only the death of Christ for our sins and our faith in his death and resurrection can enable us to reach the other side.

In a few weeks, on Easter, many churches will read 1 Corinthians 15. There, the Apostle Paul reminds us that what is vital for us to believe and hold fast to is that Jesus Christ died for our sins, that he was buried and that he was raised on the third day. It is through that gospel, Paul wrote, that we are saved.

Jesus taught that it is through faith in him that we cross over from death to life, and that crossing takes place already in this life. “I tell you the truth,” Jesus said, “whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life.” (John 5:24) So, we can be assured of crossing over from this temporary life to eternal life even before we die.

With that in mind, the Apostle Paul urges us to examine ourselves to see whether we are in the faith, whether we are placing our faith and trust in Jesus Christ (2 Corinthians 13:5), the only true bridge, or whether we are trying to cross over on a faulty bridge that can never bring us to eternal life.

During this season of Lent, when it is traditional to reflect on matters of faith, it is a good time to get this question settled in our minds. For, once we know that we and our loved ones are placing our trust in Jesus Christ for our salvation, we do not need the reassurance of a text message or call. We have the full assurance of Scripture and in that we can rest.

Nancy Overgaard is a member of the Freeborn County Ministerial Association.