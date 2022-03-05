Administrator’s Corner: It has been a busy year for Albert Lea schools

Administrator’s Corner by Jennifer Walsh

The first sentence of the article that I wrote about this same time last year stated that it was arguably the most challenging year in education. Boy, was I wrong! This year the district has moved forward in spite of obstacles even greater than the last two years. The fact that we have provided uninterrupted in-person education for our students is a testament to our amazing teachers and administration. Knowing that in-person is not the best option for all families, we also provide an online option for students in grades 4-12. In talking to my colleagues in other districts, it is apparent that Albert Lea Area Schools has been at the forefront of making the adaptations necessary to meet the needs of our students and families. Not all decisions are easy, but when the welfare of the students is the guiding principle the path forward usually emerges.

Looking to the future, the successful ballot initiative last November provided financial stability for the district. The additional federal aid is helping to cover the extraordinary expenditures associated with the pandemic: personal protective gear, student technology devices, more counselors, social workers, registered school nurses, health aides, resource teachers, etc.

Several projects throughout the district have been completed, are ongoing or scheduled for the coming months. Replacing a portion of the high school roof is this summer’s big project. We are in the midst of replacing all of the sinks and toilets at Brookside, many of Halverson’s windows were replaced, we will be extending the parking lot at Lakeview, several classrooms got new carpet at Sibley, the middle school had some floor tile replaced and a new skylight. Each year we receive about $1.4 million for the sole purpose of building repairs and upkeep.

Thank you again to the community for your continued support of our schools.

Jennifer Walsh is director of finance and operations with Albert Lea Area Schools.