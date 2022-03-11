Albert Lea superintendent interviewing for same job in Lakeville

When Michael Baumann announced he was retiring at the end of the school year from ISD 194 (otherwise known as the Lakeville Area Schools district), members of the board knew they needed to find a replacement.

So Thursday and Friday they were slated to interview five candidates after Marti Voight of Robbinsdale Area Schools withdrew her name Wednesday. Among the candidates is Albert Lea Superintendent Mike Funk, whose interview was Friday afternoon.

Funk, who was named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year in 2022, has served in his current capacity since 2009.

After the interviews, the school board was scheduled to then discuss interviews Friday afternoon, and three finalists will be interviewed at 7:45 p.m. on separate days Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The public is invited to attend the finalist interviews, from 5:15 to 6 p.m., at Lakeville South High School auditorium. Interviews will be live-streamed on the district’s youtube channel.

The board is expected to announce a decision at the end of this month or early April, with the new superintendent expected to assume duties July 1.