Albert Lea teacher named as semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The field for Minnesota Teacher of the Year is down to 25 after an independent selection panel of community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial group of 77 across Minnesota.

Among the names is a local one: Kevin Gentz, a math teacher at Albert Lea High School.

Gentz, who has been with the district for 14 years, was named 2021 Albert Lea Teacher of the Year. He’s also been Link Crew coordinator, assistant girls track and field coach and the head boys track and field coach.

A panel will review semifinalists’ portfolios again in early March and select about 10 finalists. On May 1, Natalia Benjamin, the current teacher of the year, will announce her successor at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Banquet, scheduled for May 1 at the Saint Paul RiverCenter.

Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.

Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program also receives support from the following organizations: Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.