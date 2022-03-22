PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Assumed Name Certificate

of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Carpenter Coffee Company

2. Principal Place of Business: 24372 680th Ave Alden MN 56009

3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Attach additional sheet(s) if necessary.

Jonathan Back

124372 680th Ave Alden MN 56009

Briana Back

24372 680th Ave Alden MN 56009

4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

/s/Jonathan Back Owner

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 16 and 19, 2022

AN/CARPENTER COFFEE COMPANY