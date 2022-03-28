Notice of intent to designate an area by orderly annexation. The proposed orderly annexation agreement between Albert Lea Township and the City of Albert Lea will be signed at a future date. The area proposed for annexation is located in Albert Lea Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, as follows:

DESCRIPTION FOR ANEXATION PURPOSES:

That part of the NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 10-T102N-R21W, Freeborn County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Lot 9, Block 4 Morningside Addition, as the same is platted and recorded in the Office of the Freeborn County Recorder; thence North 89°38’00” East a distance of 70.00 feet on an assumed bearing parallel with the north line of said NE1/4 SW1/4 to the point of beginning; thence continuing North 89°38’00” East a distance of 40.00 feet; thence South 00°26’18” East a distance of 339.11 feet to the easterly extension of the north line of Neale Street, as dedicated in said Morningside Addition; thence North 80°21’40” West a distance of 111.72 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 8 in said Block 4; thence South 00°26’18” East a distance of 50.78 feet to the southeast corner of said Morningside Addition; thence South 80°21’41” East a distance of 668.54 feet on the north right of way of the I & M Rail Link (formerly Soo Line Railroad) to the east line of said NE1/4 SW1/4; thence North 00°19’44” West a distance of 506.63 feet to a point on a line drawn parallel with the north line of said NE1/4 SW1/4 through the point of intersection of the center line of Bimelich Lane, as dedicated in said addition, and the east line of said addition; thence South 89°38’00” West a distance of 589.19 feet parallel with said north line to a point on a line drawn parallel with and 70 feet east of the east line of said addition; thence South 00°26’18” East a distance of 20.00 feet to the point of beginning.

Information concerning the proposed Annexation, including full legal descriptions, will be on file at City Hall on and after the date of this notice.

s/s

Daphney Maras

City Clerk