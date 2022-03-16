Ask a Trooper: Are wide tires allowed outside of fender wells?

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I have a question about pickups with their wide tires sticking outside of the fender wells — is that illegal? I always thought there were supposed to be fenders? I know they throw a lot of rocks around. I don’t think that’s right.

Answer: Minnesota law states that all passenger vehicles shall have fenders, or other devices, that are designed to prevent, as far as practicable, water, dirt or other material being thrown up and to the rear by the wheels of the vehicle.

For the tires sticking outside of the fenders the vehicle would need to be equipped with fender flares. The fender flares would need to match the width of the tires sticking out.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.